GHMC to conduct drives against fast food centers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to conduct special drives against fast food centers in Hyderabad.

The corporation took the decision after receiving complaints that some fast food centers in the city are adding food colouring and other additives.

Although the additives that are being added to fast food items such as fried rice, noodles, Manchurian, rolls, etc., improve the taste, it causes various health issues including blood pressure, inflammation, etc.

In order to address the issue, the corporation formed a team to check the quality of the food, and the condition of the kitchen at the fast food centers in Hyderabad.

The team may also send the sample of the food collected from the centers to laboratories to ensure the quality of the food.

If the food quality is found to be sub-standard, the owner of the fast food centers will be booked and fines up to Rs. 5 lakh will be levied.

Fast food centers in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the fast food centers are mostly located in the areas where a high number of students visit.

Some of such areas in the city are Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and HiTech City.

Though fast food centers are concentrated in crowded areas, they can be found in almost all parts of the city.