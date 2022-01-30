GHMC to construct more theme parks

Hyderabad: Ever since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the TRS has made the promotion of greenery its top priority. It has been working to promote parks in different corners of the city to ensure fresh air to the people along with recreational facilities for all.

The Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation {GHMC} gave priority to setting up parks within its jurisdiction. Currently, the city has 1037 green parks including 19 big parks and 17 theme parks.

The city civic body has developed 439 theme parks since 2014 and the work is underway to develop more such parks in near future.

The GHMC in its statement said that currently two Urban Forest Parks and 55 theme parks are in different stages of completion. Both these urban forest Parks are in Shamshabad at Madinaguda and Nagaram while the 55 theme parks shall be set up in different parts of the city.

The state Minister KTR has inaugurated Pranayu Urban Forest Park and a sports theme park at Gajularamaram recently along with other ministers.

There are other theme parks such as animal kingdom Park, science theme park, Knowledge Park, women’s Park, adventure theme park, community Park and a golf theme park which is being developed across the city.

According to GHMC officials, the inauguration of 55 parks shall begin from the end of February and would be completed by the end of December 2022. All these parks are being constructed at a cost of Rs. 130 crore. These parks shall have the facilities like Yoga Centre, walkways, open gyms, lawns, washrooms etc.

Recently the GHMC is promoting greenery under the flyovers. Green spaces are available for the people under the Shaikpet Flyover. Currently, another such facility is being developed under LB Nagar flyover to be made available for the public soon.