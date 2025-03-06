GHMC to crack down on littering, garbage dumping in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to take strict action against those violating sanitation norms, with the launch of a mobile app for imposing fines. Those caught littering, dumping waste into nalas, throwing debris in open spaces or water bodies, or failing to maintain proper waste disposal systems will face heavy penalties.

Officials have warned that fines will range from Rs.100 to Rs.10,000, depending on the offense. Vehicles used for illegal debris dumping will be seized, in addition to penalties. Public urination and improper garbage disposal on roads will also attract fines.

This new system will ensure real-time monitoring, as GHMC officials will capture photos, upload violation details, and collect fines digitally. The corporation has also announced that sanitation violations will now be tracked online, just like traffic fines.

Builders and commercial establishments must comply with waste disposal regulations, as GHMC’s sanitation wing will work with the town planning department to crack down on offenders. Construction and demolition waste must be disposed of through GHMC’s official channels, with a tipping fee of Rs.405 to Rs.435 per tonne.

GHMC has warned citizens to follow sanitation rules or face strict legal action and hefty fines.