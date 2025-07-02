GHMC to enable citizens to make payments via WhatsApp

Through this platform, citizens can pay property tax, trade license fees, and other payments, ensuring easy payment and timely revenue collection.

2nd July 2025
GHMC logo
GHMC to launch WhatsApp business account

Hyderabad: In a move to expand its digital services, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon launch a WhatsApp business platform allowing citizens to make payments easily.

Through this platform, citizens can pay property tax, trade license fees, and other payments, ensuring easy payment and timely revenue collection.

Citizens will receive bills, receipts, notices and payment links directly on their phones and make payments through UPI, cards, net banking, or digital wallets.

Payments will be directly credited to GHMC’s bank accounts, and an acknowledgement will be sent to the citizen’s phone immediately. Payers can also monitor payment status updates through WhatsApp.

The services will remain operational around the clock, offering languages for citizens’ convenience.

A private agency will be selected for setting up and managing the service. GHMC has invited companies to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) till July 16.

