GHMC to identify dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season approaching, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday, May 8, has directed officials to take urgent measures to identify and act on dilapidated buildings and structures across the city to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

The GHMC commissioner instructed all circle-level officials to conduct a special survey of old buildings, unsafe boundary walls, and other potentially dangerous structures across Hyderabad. Engineering teams have been tasked with assessing the structural stability of such buildings, and a final list will be compiled based on their reports.

Unsafe buildings in Hyderabad to be sealed

In case any government school buildings are found in a hazardous condition, GHMC officials have been asked to immediately inform the education department for swift action.

For structures identified as particularly unsafe, evacuation or sealing orders will be issued without delay. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also ordered the installation of barricades and warning signs around such buildings to alert the public. If building owners opt to carry out repairs, they must strictly follow GHMC guidelines.

Additionally, a special demolition drive will be undertaken in Hyderabad to clear buildings or any other structures deemed beyond repair.

All details are to be uploaded to a centralised Google spreadsheet and submitted to GHMC headquarters to ensure transparency and coordination.

GHMC officials to be held accountable for delays

The GHMC commissioner directed deputy city planners and assistant city planners to take immediate action on dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad, while instructing executive engineers to submit technical assessments under the supervision of chief engineer (maintenance). The zonal commissioners have been tasked with monitoring the entire process and ensuring timely action on unsafe structures.

Commissioner Karnan warned that disciplinary action would be taken against any official found negligent or delaying action in violation of safety protocols.