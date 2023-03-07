GHMC to install oxygen parks under flyovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to increase the green cover in Hyderabad by installing oxygen parks under flyovers. The aim is to convert vacant spaces under the city’s flyovers into beautiful green spaces, also known as ‘Oxygen Parks.’

Recently, Telangana State Minister for Panchayatraj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced the move to convert flyovers in Hyderabad into green spaces. One of the first such facilities is coming up under the Kamineni flyover in the LB Nagar zone.

Under this initiative, authorities will plant saplings with the capacity of releasing more oxygen compared to other regular species.

Vertical gardens on pillars of flyovers in Hyderabad

For more beautification and an increase in green cover, the corporation will install vertical gardens at the pillars of the flyovers in Hyderabad.

The oxygen parks under flyovers in Hyderabad will have a play area for children, comfortable seating arrangements, parking areas, fountains, and sculptures. In the future, more facilities like provision to exercise, walk, or jog are likely to be added to these parks.

Oxygen parks to reduce air pollution in Hyderabad

Apart from increasing lung space in Hyderabad, these oxygen parks under flyovers will also help reduce air pollution in the city. The green cover under the flyovers will help absorb pollutants and provide clean air for the people in the vicinity.

The GHMC’s initiative to convert flyovers in Hyderabad into green spaces is a step in the right direction. It will create a sustainable and healthy environment for the people of the city.

By utilizing the vacant spaces under the flyovers, the city will not only look greener but also be more livable for its citizens.

Beautification of Hyderabad

Even since the formation of Telangana state, the government is undertaking various works to beautify the city. These projects include the construction of parks, reviving of steep wells, the improvement of tourist spots’ condition, etc.

In order to ease traffic congestion, the government has constructed various flyovers, and model corridors in and around Hyderabad.