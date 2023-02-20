Hyderabad: Double-decker bus, musical fountain wow Sunday Funday visitors

Hyderabad: Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund which resumed yesterday after a long gap saw thousands of visitors who got a glimpse of newly launched double-decker buses and musical fountain at Hussain Sagar.

At the event, people were seen enjoying watching the musical fountain show that took place between 7 pm and 10 pm. The fountain waves were seen dancing to the tunes of various songs including Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu.

Apart from it, food stalls at the Tank Bund saw huge rush.

The organizer of Sunday Funday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) distributed saplings free of cost. At the stalls set up by HMDA, there were around 5000 saplings of various varieties.

Today's #SundayFunday was a stupendous success !

The E-double decker and musical fountains were the major centre of attraction ..@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/QDuhxatsEy — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) February 19, 2023

For the event, authorities restricted the traffic movement on Tank Bund and barricaded the road.

Recently launched double-decker bus and India’s largest musical floating fountain which was recently inaugurated by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Hussain Sagar made Sunday Funday event attractive.

The fountain which was launched near NTR Marg has a height of around 90 meters. It is 180 meters in length, and 10 meters wide. It is developed at a cost of Rs 17.02 crore.

The musical floating fountain boasts several exceptional features, including three laser sets that display a range of themes, mist fairy fog to create a cloud effect along with music, 800 jet high-powered nozzles, and 880 underwater LED lights that add to the dynamic visual experience.

On the other hand, double-decker buses returned to the roads of Hyderabad with the launch of three electric double-decker buses recently. It has historical relevance in Hyderabad. It was Nizam who had started the conventional double-decker buses that plied in the city until 2003.

These buses are predominantly plying around the race track covering Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise, and Nizam College stretch.

Initiative suggested by KTR

As Tank Bund is located in the center of the city and it is one of the oldest hangout spots for the citizens of Hyderabad, many people from all over the city visit the spot to spend leisure time, especially in the evenings.

In order to enable citizens to enjoy the beauty of the place and keeping safety of citizens in mind, minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao suggested traffic free Sundays on the Tank Bund road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Later, the initiative, Sunday Funday at Tank Bund, Hyderabad, received a massive response with people thronging the place with their families, clicking photos, and spending time in leisure.