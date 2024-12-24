GHMC to launch online portal to curb illegal constructions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To tackle concerns regarding illegal construction in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to introduce an online portal to monitor violations and impose heavy penalties on property owners.

According to the TOI report, this move follows the Telangana High Court’s recent directive for stricter action against illegal constructions, which include unauthorized floors, road encroachments, deviation from approved plans, and violations of building codes, such as construction without proper approvals or occupying government or private land.

Over 2.5L writ petitions filed over illegal constructions in Hyderabad

In the past five years, over 2.5 lakh writ petitions have been filed in the Telangana High Court over the past five years regarding illegal constructions in Hyderabad.

During GHMC’s Prajavani program, around 40 to 50 percent petitions were regarding illegal constructions in Hyderabad. This year alone, TOI reports that GHMC has demolished over 1,000 illegal structures. However, enforcement is often delayed until complaints are lodged, and many property owners manage to evade scrutiny.

GHMC online portal to track complaints and enforce strict action

GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi stated that guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being developed to tackle illegal constructions in Hyderabad. Property owners ignoring orders against illegal constructions will face criminal charges under Section 223 of the BNS along with a 400 percent penalty on the original fee.

The new online portal will track complaints from the initial notice to the final actions including the sealing and demolition of properties. GHMC also plans to work with the stamps and registration department to update the EC system, marking properties with illegal constructions in Hyderabad. This would alert potential buyers, creating a deterrent for owners engaged in unauthorized building activities.

Officials further informed TOI that many property owners bypass regulations by obtaining permits for smaller structures and later adding illegal floors or converting residential spaces into commercial establishments to evade higher tax rates.