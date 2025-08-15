GHMC to map stormwater drains using GIS tech to tackle Hyderabad flooding

Hyderabad: To reduce the problems of floodwater inundation arising due to rains in Greater Hyderabad City and to strengthen the construction of stormwater drains, GHMC has decided to undertake a survey and mapping of stormwater drains using modern GIS technology.

This mapping will collect the exact location, dimensions, and connectivity details of all stormwater drains, culverts, and catchpits in the city based on a base map created through a drone survey. These will be linked to geospatial coordinates. GIS mapping will contribute to the development and design of a comprehensive stormwater drain master plan.

The objective of this survey is to analyze flow patterns, assess and mitigate flood risks, evaluate the impact of rainfall, strengthen infrastructure planning, and enhance emergency response capacity.

Additionally, it supports smart city water management systems and provides real-time monitoring.

The visual maps prepared by the project will be shared with local residents, raising awareness about drain management and encouraging citizen participation in reporting issues.