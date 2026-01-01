GHMC to open new bridge near Hussain Sagar on Jan 2

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday, January 2, is set to inaugurate a bridge across the Hussain Sagar surplus nala near Ashok Nagar, marking the first bridge inauguration by the civic body in the new year.

Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the bridge stands as a direct link between City Central Library, Ashok Nagar, and AV College, Gaganmahal, and is expected to improve connectivity in the central parts of the city.

The 48-meter-long and 12-meter-wide bridge has been designed as a two-lane structure with a 7.50-metre-wide carriageway. Additionally, footpaths have been built on both sides to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

The signal-free route will enable commuters to reach key locations such as Liberty Junction and the GHMC Head Office within 10 minutes, contributing to smoother traffic circulation.