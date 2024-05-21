GHMC to pilot ‘shallow aquifer recharge project’ in 5 Hyderabad parks

Hyderabad: GHMC has chosen five parks for implementing the “shallow aquifer recharge project” as a pilot project in the city, to recharge groundwater and to address the problem of urban flooding.

KLN Yadav Park in the Khairtabad zone, Techno Park in the Serilingampalli zone, Indira Park in the Secunderabad zone, Kakatiya Nagar Colony Park in the LB Nagar zone, and E-Sector Park in Sainikpuri have been chosen for the pilot project.

Explaining to the residents of Kakatiya Nagar Colony in Habsiguda how the recharge of shallow aquifers can be done through the project, GHMC officials said that the main objective is to drill shallow aquifer injection borewells in a depth of 100 to 120 feet.

By accessing rainwater from the watershed through recharge pits, they said that shallow aquifers will be recharged, resulting in the rise of the ground water table.

The watershed around the park is spread across 6,85,738 square metres, with the watershed capacity being 44.6 crore litres with an annual rainfall of 53 lakh litres. The project is being implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), under the union ministry of housing and urban affairs, with the national institute of urban affairs (NIUA) being its nodal agency, in collaboration with The Rainwater Project.

