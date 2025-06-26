GHMC upgrades Rs 5 per meal scheme, to serve breakfast at ‘Indira Canteens’

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to rename the Rs 5 per meal ‘Annapurna canteens’ as ‘Indira canteens,’ by also including morning breakfast for Rs 5, in addition to the existing Rs 5 per plate meal for lunch.

Renovation of existing structures at 11 permanent seating areas of these canteens, in addition to the construction of 40×10 ft structures at 40 locations, and 20×10 ft structures at 99 locations were also approved.

The Rs 5 per meal scheme was first started during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as Annapurna canteens, which has now been renamed and upgraded. The supply of food had been entrusted to the Hare Krishna Foundation’s quantity kitchens located in various places in and around the city. The same is expected to continue in the new breakfast scheme.

The decision was taken during the 4th standing committee meeting of GHMC that was held on Thursday, June 26, during which the members approved 22 items and 10 table items.

The standing committee recommended to GHMC for awarding the work for ‘Hyderabad Sculpture Park’ around KBR walkway in Jubilee Hills under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to Public Art and Urban Beautification Initiative, in partnership with Krishnakriti Foundation.

Street lighting issue

Chaired by mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, the committee members decided to work with the existing DIC vendors for 2 months, till the call for tenders for selection of a new agency for the ‘Comprehensive Operation and Maintenance’ of street lights is completed.

It includes phased replacement of existing LED street lights and CCMS boxes, installation of new LED street lights wherever required. It also includes complete maintenance of the street lighting infrastructure including LED fittings, ILC/CCMS panels, power supply lines from meter to fittings, pole boxes/windows and their accessories, earthing systems, and poles.

Termination of STPs contract

It was decided to terminate the contract of Suryodaya Infra Projects Private Limited, which was previously entrusted to build 14 sewage treatment plants (STP) at the 2bhk housing colonies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts, and to hand over the pending works on 11 STPs to a joint-venture between Sri Krishna Enviro Engineers and Jai Shri Ram Infra Projects without inviting fresh tenders.

Land for NCDC in Nacharam

The committee has approved the allotment of land measuring 6 acres and 20 guntas at Nacharam village of Uppal mandal, for the establishment of the “National Centre for Disease Control” (NCDC).

Storm water and box drains approved

The committee gave adminbistrative approval to undertake the construction of an open drain nala from Baghdadi Dairy Farm in Chandrayan Gutta to Gurram Cheruvu, and from Balapur Road to Gurram Cheruvu culvert at an estimated cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

The committee also approved the box drain works to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 crore from Royal Hardware on the Inner Ring Road, Chandrayangutta, to Bandlaguda Cross Road, and from Mercy Hospital to Savera.

The committee gave approval for the construction of storm water drain with RCC pipeline from LB Nagar Cross Road to Lingojiguda Priyadarshini Park (CM Road) at an estimated cost of Rs 5.98 crore.

Refurbishment of GHMC toilets

The standing committee has approved the proposal to re-use, re-design, re-furnish, and use existing PFT/RCC toilets/e-toilets on a Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT) in-situ basis for maintenance of various types of toilets in all GHMC’s zones under the pay and use method.

156 HYDRAA outsourced staff back to GHMC

The committee gave permission to repatriate 156 outsourced staff who were earlier posted to the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) as drivers/workers, to be posted as the security guards for parks under the urban biodiversity department of GHMC.

Kayaking at Durgam Cheruvu

The committee also determined the license fee for setting up a kayaking sailing facility in Durgam Lake by the Yacht Club of Hyderabad in collaboration with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), at Rs 30,000 per month for GST application with an increase of 10 percent per annum.

The committee also approved the beautification and maintenance of an area of 2,800 sq mts under the flyover near Somajiguda Circle for 3 years through a contracting agency.

Sports complexes at Meerpet, Mallepally

The standing committee also recommended construction of a one-stop (multi-purpose) outdoor sports complex at Bandabavi, in Meerpet, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.80 crore, in addition to a sports complex and football ground at Mallepally Ground for Rs 4.90 crore.

The committee approved the construction of a 100 ft road from Jiyaguda circle SDA Palace to Hanuman temple.

Shilpa Layout Phase 2 flyover to be named after PJR

The proposal to name the 6-lane two-directional flyover of Shilpa Layout ORR (Gachibowli Junction) towards Kondapur, after former labour minister late P Janardhan Reddy (PJR) was also recommended to GHMC for approval.