GHMC to take up desilting, road works in view of monsoon

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Thursday, March 26, asked officials to take on desilting and repair of drainage systems on a war footing in preparation for the monsoon (post June).

Holding a meeting with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at the Old Police Commissionerate Office in Basheerbagh, the GHMC chief asked field-level staff to ensure permanent solutions are provided to the worst affected waterlogging points in the city.

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Officials were further asked to securely cover all open manholes to prevent any threat to public safety and to remove encroachments from footpaths.

Additionally, officials were asked to rectify engineering defects on roads to prevent accidents and to ensure free flow of traffic near ongoing flyover and underpass construction sites.

“Ensuring that there is no loss of life or property during the monsoon is the primary responsibility of officials. GHMC will work closely with the police department to further improve urban infrastructure, with special focus on road maintenance and city beautification.” the GHMC Commissioner said, adding that Rs 25 crore will be allocated exclusively for traffic improvement-related works in all zones.