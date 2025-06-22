GHMC vehicle catches fire near Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred on the road in front of the state Assembly in Hyderabad late Saturday night, June 21. Flames suddenly erupted from a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) road cleaning vehicle.

The driver, noticing the fire in time, quickly got down from the vehicle, avoiding injury.

Upon receiving information, fire department personnel rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The timely response prevented the fire from spreading further or causing significant damage. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the matter.