GHMC warns against fake news on ward reservations for Hyderabad civic polls

Tenure of the GHMC governing body came to an end on February 10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:41 pm IST
GHMC office
GHMC office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, May 18, warned citizens against fake information circulating on social media and several websites about ward seat reservations for elections to the GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, calling the claims “completely false and misleading.”

In a post on X, the GHMC said neither the corporation nor the Telangana State Election Commission had released any official notification or reservation list for wards and urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information.

“For accurate and official updates, follow only the State Election Commission Telangana,” the GHMC said, adding, “Verify before you believe. Think before you share.”

Subhan Bakery

Elections to the GHMC and other urban local bodies in Telangana are expected after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the final voter list due to be published on October 1. The GHMC governing body’s tenure ended on February 10.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:41 pm IST

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