GI tag for Armoor turmeric: Registry accepts application

Hyderabad: In a major recognition for Telangana’s famed Armoor turmeric, the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry in Chennai has accepted the application for granting a GI tag to the variety, while also giving a preliminary technical clearance.

The application was filed jointly by the Armoor Farmers Producer Cooperative Society Limited, Manthani, and the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society Limited, Armoor, Nizamabad.

The process was backed by scientific inputs from Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University associate dean and principal investigator of the GI project, Dr. Pidigam Saidaiah, who compiled crucial documents, including proof of origin, varietal characteristics, biochemical profiling, farmers’ cultivation practices, DNA tagging, and the geographical links that distinguish the turmeric grown in the Nizamabad region.

GI expert and Human Welfare Association general secretary, Dr. Rajanikanth, popularly known as the “GI Man of India”, served as technical facilitator and officially applied on behalf of the farming groups.

Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Danda Raji Reddy, expressed confidence that the GI recognition would be a turning point for farmers.

He noted that the registration would bring significant economic benefits, ensuring better market positioning, premium pricing, and improved export prospects for Armur turmeric.