Giant butterfly spotted at Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Southern Birdwing, India’s largest butterfly, was recently spotted in Telangana’s Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

Primarily found in the Western Ghats, the Southern Birdwing has only occasionally been recorded in parts of the Eastern Ghats. Its sighting in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is considered significant for biodiversity conservation and scientific research in Telangana.

According to a report by The Times of India, the butterfly was spotted by Forest Section Officer Nilesh and biologist Dr Ravikanth. Officials said the first recorded sighting of the Southern Birdwing in Telangana highlights the ecological significance of the reserve and is expected to support future scientific research and conservation efforts.

Native to South India

Also known as the Sahyadri Birdwing, the butterfly is a large swallowtail species native to southern India and is chiefly associated with the Western Ghats.

With a wingspan of about 140 mm to 190 mm, the Southern Birdwing is among India’s largest butterflies and is the state butterfly of Karnataka. Males generally have black wings with greenish-blue markings, while females display cream or yellow markings.

The species inhabits forests, open woodlands and areas where its larval host plants are found. Adult butterflies feed on flower nectar, while the caterpillars depend on Aristolochia species, including Aristolochia indica.

The survival of the species is closely linked to the availability of forest habitats and host plants, with habitat disturbance and the loss of these plants posing a threat to its populations.