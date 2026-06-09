Giant whale shark spotted near popular Dubai restaurant

Dubai: A whale shark was spotted swimming off Dubai’s Jumeirah waterfront, with footage of the rare marine encounter shared on social media by a popular restaurant in the area.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 9, the award-winning contemporary Asian restaurant 3 Fils, located at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, posted a video showing the giant fish moving through the clear turquoise waters near the waterfront. The restaurant described the sighting as an “unexpected visitor” and identified the animal as a whale shark.

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The footage captured the distinctive white-spotted creature gliding calmly through the harbour waters, drawing attention from social media users and marine enthusiasts.

Whale shark seen near 3 Fils in Dubai. Photo: @3.fils/Instagram

World’s largest fish

Whale sharks are the largest fish species on Earth, capable of growing to more than 12 metres in length. Despite their enormous size, they are considered harmless to humans and feed mainly on plankton, small fish and other microscopic marine organisms.

Recognisable by their unique pattern of white spots and stripes, whale sharks are commonly found in warm tropical and subtropical waters around the world.

Occasional visitors to Gulf waters

The species has been sighted in Arabian Gulf waters on several occasions, particularly in areas where food sources are plentiful. Marine experts say whale sharks may venture closer to coastal locations while feeding or following seasonal movements.