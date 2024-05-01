Gifts for children of Ambani fam: 450cr necklace to Dubai villa

Mumbai: The Ambani family, known for their immense wealth and influence, has a penchant for showering their loved ones with extravagant gifts. From luxurious residences to jaw-dropping jewelry, here’s a glimpse into the lavish presents Nita and Mukesh Ambani bestowed upon their children and grandchildren.

1. Anant Ambani’s Dubai Villa

According to reports, Mukesh and Nita Ambani gifted their youngest son, Anant Ambani, a stunning villa in Dubai worth a staggering Rs 640 crore. This opulent abode boasts breathtaking views, state-of-the-art amenities, and a private beach. This was also reported as Dubai’s second-biggest residential property deal, Hindustan Times reports.

2. Shloka Mehta’s Diamond Necklace

Shloka Mehta, daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, received a jaw-dropping gift on her wedding day—a custom-made diamond necklace from the renowned brand Mouawad. Valued at an astonishing Rs 451 crore, the necklace is a true work of art. Its exquisite design and flawless diamonds make it a symbol of love and luxury.

3. Customized Closets For Isha Ambani’s Twins

After their grand wedding in 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed twins—son Krishna and daughter Aadiya—in 2022. Their doting grandparents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, gifted them personalized closets filled with luxury brands such as Hermès and Dior. These adorable closets are a testament to the family’s attention to detail and their desire to provide the best for their grandchildren.

4. Lavish Wedding Celebrations for Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani’s wedding to Piramal Group’s Anand Piramal in 2018 was touted as one of the most expensive weddings in the world. The Ambanis reportedly spent about approximately Rs 830 crore on the same, with the wedding invitation card costing about Rs 3 lakh per piece.

5. Anant Ambani’s Bentley Continental GTC Speed

For their son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, the Ambani couple gifted a Bentley Continental GTC Speed worth Rs 4.5 crore. This opulent car reflects their commitment to celebrating special occasions in style.

6. Wedding Gift For Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Twitter)

As the Ambani family prepares for another wedding, this time between their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the anticipation builds. Nita Ambani, known for her impeccable taste, is rumored to have plans to gift Radhika a necklace similar to the one Shloka Mehta received—a dazzling masterpiece worth Rs 451 crore. The gesture reflects not only their wealth but also their affection for their future daughter-in-law.