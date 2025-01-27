Gig workers’ union extends solidarity to strike by Swiggy agents

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) extended its solidarity towards the strike called by Swiggy delivery agents over various demands.

The striking Swiggy agents demand the restoration of the old minimum guarantee (MG) payment, the introduction of a fair base-pay system and no timely response from the management.



The removal or reduction of MG payment has severely impacted the earnings of delivery workers leaving them financially vulnerable, TGPWU said in their statement.

Workers demand a transparent and sustainable base-pay system that ensures fair compensation for their hard work and long hours, it said.

“Despite repeated efforts to raise these issues with Swiggy’s management, the concerns of delivery workers have been ignored, forcing them to resort to this strike,” TGPWU said, urging Swiggy to address the issues of its ground-level workers.

The union urged Swiggy’s management to engage in immediate and meaningful dialogue with the striking workers to address their legitimate demands. “The absence of fair wages and a sustainable payment structure not only jeopardizes workers’ livelihoods but also undermines their trust in the platform,” the Union said in its statement.

TGPWU emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of gig and platform workers who form the backbone of the on-demand economy. “These workers deserve respect, fair wages, and secure working conditions,” it added.

Cab Drivers protest against Taxi aggregators

Cab drivers in the city recently declared a protest in response to a significant drop in ride charges, which have decreased from Rs 14 to Rs 10 per kilometre.

This reduction has created substantial financial strain on their livelihoods. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), aims to highlight the increasing difficulties that drivers face when working with major ride-hailing platforms.

Drivers argue that the fare cuts, coupled with rising fuel prices and escalating vehicle maintenance costs, are jeopardizing their ability to maintain their operations.