Hyderabad: In a surprising and emotional twist, supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have revealed a secret that shocked the internet — they have a 23-year-old half-sister named Aydan Nix, and they only found out about her in 2023!

Image Source: X

A Family Secret Comes to Light

Gigi and Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, had a short relationship over 20 years ago with a woman named Terri Hatfield Dull. From that, Aydan was born. But Mohamed didn’t raise Aydan, and she grew up in Florida, thinking another man was her real dad.

Here’s what Gigi and Bella shared with Daily Mail:

“Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy.”

According to Daily Mail, Aydan believed was her father passed away when she was 19. After his death, she took a DNA test just out of curiosity—and boom! That’s when she found out she was biologically part of the Hadid family.

The Sisters Meet in 2023

Gigi and Bella shared that they first met Aydan in late 2023. Since then, they’ve welcomed her with “open arms.” She’s now met their father too, and they’ve all spent time together as a family.

“This was unexpected but beautiful,” the sisters said in a statement. “We’ve had many open and loving conversations.”

Who Is Aydan?

Aydan recently graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She’s a fashion designer and stylist who dreams of making it big in the fashion world—just like her famous sisters!

Daily Mail also reported that Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s father, knew about Aydan’s existence but did not provide financial support over the years. While they now share a “cordial” relationship, Mohamed did not attend Aydan’s graduation in May, according to the outlet, and he has yet to acknowledge her publicly.

While Aydan is happy to be connected with her real family, she prefers to live a private life. Gigi and Bella asked everyone to respect that. This shocking family twist has gone viral — proving that real life can sometimes be more surprising than any movie!