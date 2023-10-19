Gigi Hadid, family receive death threats for supporting Palestine

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid and her family received death threats for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The 28-year-old Gigi and her family, including sister Bella, Brother Anwar, and parents Yolanda and Mohamed have received death threats through emails, social media and even their mobile phones.

TMZ reported that several members of the Hadid family were compelled to change their numbers following an online leak.

This comes after Gigi’s Instagram post on the Israel-Hamas war caught the attention of the State of Israel.

Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid, have been vocal about their support for the Free Palestine movement.

On Instagram, Gigi wrote, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The State of Israel’s official Instagram account criticized Hadid’s statement by sharing a recreation of the infographic on its story.

The State of Israel shared, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

In another post, State of Israel said, “@gigihadid Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

The Israeli government also shared a picture of a room covered in blood, with toys and children’s clothing on the floor.

They added, “If you don’t condemn this, your words mean nothing.”

Hadid is not the only celebrity to speak out against Israel’s blockade and evacuation order from Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Oscar winner Riz Ahmed recently accused Israel of “morally indefensible war crimes” against Gazans and Palestinians.

Israel-Hamas war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, causing severe water and food shortages, causing significant concern for the region’s impoverished residents.

More than 3,400 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 in Israel.