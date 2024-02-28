Gigi Hadid’s astonishing fee for just one walk, Rs 100 crore?

Los Angeles: Renowned supermodel Gigi Hadid, known for her illustrious career in the fashion industry, recently made a dazzling return to the Versace catwalk during Milan Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old US-Dutch-Palestinian model, who has been a fashion icon since her childhood, wowed the audience in a stunning black sheer dress with intricate button-down detailing and a bold thigh-high slit. Her ensemble was perfectly complemented by black latex gloves and sharp eye makeup.

What’s causing a stir on social media is the rumoured paycheck Gigi allegedly received for her runway appearance. A video circulating on one of Gigi Hadid’s fan pages on Instagram suggests that she might have earned a staggering 13 million USD from Versace for her latest catwalk.

While this eye-popping amount has left social media users in shock, it’s essential to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the rumoured paycheck.

Gigi Hadid, with an estimated net worth of around 30 million USD, continues to be a prominent figure in the fashion and modelling world, captivating audiences both on and off the runway.