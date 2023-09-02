Gilgit-Baltistan govt decides to call Pak Army to maintain peace

Islamabad: In order to maintain the law and order situation in the region, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to call in the army, it emerged on Saturday, as per media reports.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee headed by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan. In view of the worsening law and order situation in the region, the meeting decided deployment of Rangers, scouts and FC personnel in big cities, Geo News reported.

The huddle also decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a law concerning the maintenance of public order, in the region.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan administration imposed a ban on “illegal gatherings” and blockage of streets, Geo News reported.

Heavy contingents of Rangers, scouts and law enforcers will be deployed in all major cities to ensure peace in the area.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister has warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media platforms and via other sources, the reports said.

The developments came after panic and unrest spread in the region following protests in Diamer’s Chilas, Dawn reported.

The protesters blocked the Karakoram Highway and the Babusar Pass road for three days demanding the arrest of a religious leader from Skardu for allegedly passing controversial remarks, Dawn reported.

Protest demonstrations were also held in Astore, Gilgit, however, they were called off after the registration of a first information report against religious leader Agha Baqir Al-Hussaini.

In reaction to it, a markets and transport strike was observed in Skardu with protesters also blocking main roads, including the Juglot-Skardu road.

Subsequently, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had decided to deploy the Karakoram Task Force and police personnel on the KKH, Juglot-Skardu Road and Babusar Top to ensure the safety of passengers and the movement of vehicles.

On Friday, a meeting of the Parliamentary Peace Committee was held in Gilgit to discuss the law and order situation in the region.

According to a handout issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Information Department, it was decided in the meeting that legal action would be taken against those who insult the beliefs and holy personalities of any religion in public meetings.

“It was decided in the meeting that the army will be called in in light of the overall situation of the region and for maintaining peace. Besides this, Rangers, GB Scouts and FC personnel will be posted in the big cities.

“The government will take all measures to maintain law and order and continue tourism activities in any situation. In this regard, the Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department has immediately imposed Section 144 on illegal gatherings and blocking roads,” it stated, adding that strict action would be taken against violators, Dawn reported.

The government has also urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration by displaying “unity and harmony”.

It added that the GB government was keeping a close watch on “those who propagate hatred through social media and other means”.

Meanwhile, the Special Communications Organisation (SCOM) — a public-sector organisation working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication — said mobile internet services in Gilgit-Baltistan have been stopped and downgraded to 2G.

It said that decision was taken on orders of the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Dawn reported.