GIO to hold summer camp across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) is conducting a summer camp across Telangana from May 4 to May 11 for girls and women aged between 13 and 30 years.

The camp is being organised at various places in all the districts of the State, including the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The program includes theme-based Dars-e-Quran, speeches on contemporary issues, seerat, funeral rites workshop, tarana sessions, hifz session and fun activities.

For further details, interested candidates can contact the organisers.