MP govt student injured after ceiling slab falls during class

Bhopal: A class X student of a government-run PM SHRI school for girls in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, was injured after plaster from the ceiling fell, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in PM SHRI Maharani Laxmibai Girls School located in Barkheda, District Education Officer N K Ahirwar told PTI.

“The girl required three stitches on her head. She has been discharged from hospital. I got to know about the incident this afternoon as the school’s principal did not inform me yesterday,” Ahirwar said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In it, a teacher with a book in her hand and other students can be seen running to safety as soon as the ceiling plaster falls.

PM SHRI, or Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India, was launched by the Union government on September 7, 2022 to showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Bhopal district has seven such schools, Ahirwar informed.

“I had directed that classes not be held in rooms that are weak or damaged amid rains,” he added.