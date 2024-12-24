Giriraj Singh accuses Nehru family of ‘mistreating’ Dr Ambedkar

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on the Congress accusing the Nehru family of mistreating Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking to IANS, Singh claimed, “If anyone wronged Baba Saheb Ambedkar throughout his life, it was the Congress and the Nehru family. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and their allies should apologise not just to Baba Saheb but to the entire nation.”

Referring to incidents in Sambhal and Kanpur, Singh criticised certain groups for disrespecting the Constitution. He alleged, “Some people talk about the Constitution but refuse to abide by it. In Sambhal, if court orders are enforced, they resort to stone-pelting. In Kanpur, illegal encroachments on temples were cleared, but such actions highlight how these groups prioritise division over harmony.”

The minister accused Congress and its allies of fostering divisiveness. “After 1947, these groups chose to side with extremist elements rather than promoting brotherhood. They speak of unity but stand with radicals,” Singh remarked, targeting leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Lalu Yadav.

On Congress’s plans for a nationwide protest against alleged disrespect toward Ambedkar, Singh dismissed it as hypocritical. “The Congress has no moral authority to invoke Baba Saheb’s name. They spent decades oppressing him and his ideals,” he said.

Singh also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s recent public appearances, stating, “Rahul Gandhi acts like a bouncer in his new persona. He doesn’t display any qualities of a leader.”

The minister’s remarks come amidst escalating tensions over communal incidents and Congress’s ongoing protest.

Earlier on Thursday Congress held a protest at Agartala over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar in Parliament and burnt his effigy.

Thursday’s protest was part of a series of agitations organised by the Congress against HM Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with the party saying he had insulted the architect of the Constitution.