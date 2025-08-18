Girl aged 10 murdered while alone at home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old girl was found murdered when she was alone at home in Sangeet Nagar locality of Kukatpally on Monday, August 18.

Sahasra, a Class 6 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Begumpet, was at home on Monday, while her father, who works as a bike technician, and mother who works as a lab technician; had gone to work in the morning.

It was a holiday for the victim, as there was a sports meet at her school on Monday.

At around 12.30 pm, when the victim’s father came home to take lunch box for his son, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood on the bed, with stab wounds on her stomach and neck.

According to deputy commissioner of police Suresh Kumar, the police received a distress call on 100 number at around 1.10 pm, with information about a girl found dead. He said that upon reaching the scene, the police found stab wounds on her body.

“The parents said that they didn’t have suspicion on anybody and that they didn’t have any enmity with anybody. The dog squad, clues team and the investigators are on their job. After receiving the post-mortem report more would be known,” he told media persons.

However, the victim’s mother suspected that someone who knew well that she and her husband would be away from home during the day, may have perpetrated the crime.

“Since childhood they are used to living alone. I return from work at 7 pm and my husband comes home at 11 pm. What can we make out of this? We don’t even own a house. I saved penny by penny and have been depositing money in post office as savings for my daughter for the past 3 years,” she said.

The victim’s family lives on the penthouse of the building, and there are no CCTV cameras in the building. There is also a board placed outside the gate, that even delivery boys weren’t allowed to enter the building, and those ordering something would have to come downstairs to collect the delivery.

As per reports, the police has identified a person through CCTV footage, where he was seen walking out of the building just around the time when the incident happened. Reports also speculated that the victim may have resisted rape attempt, which drove the suspect to murder her.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Gandhi Hospital, and investigation was on.