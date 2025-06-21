Girl collapses amid chaos at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad on Yoga Day

Hyderabad: A girl collapsed at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad amid choas during International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday, June 21.

The incident occurred when students from various schools attending the programme rushed to have breakfast arranged at the venue. After the event concluded, the students were on their way to collect the snacks provided at the venue.

However, due to the huge rush at Gate 2 of the stadium, the students pushed each other, and in the melee, a student collapsed and fell unconscious.

The police rescued the girl and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. When Siasat.com tried contacting the Gachibowli police, there was no response. Visuals from the stadium showed snack boxes littered on the ground