Girl dies by suicide after failing to clear IIIT Hyderabad entrance

After her death, the girl’s kidneys, liver, lungs, and corneas were donated by her family to Jeevandan Trust.

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old died by suicide on Monday after she failed to pass the entrance exam conducted for admission into the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT).

The deceased who hailed from Warangal in Telangana had attempted to end her life on July 18 in Jubilee Hills.

Following the suicide attempt, the girl was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, upset over failing the test was the reason behind the girl attempting to end her life.

She was a student at a college in Warangal and had reportedly requested her father to admit her to a college in Hyderabad as her family resided at Yousufguda

After her death, the girl’s kidneys, liver, lungs, and corneas were donated by her family to Jeevandan Trust.

The organ transplant agency had reportedly approached and requested the family to donate organs.

