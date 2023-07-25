Telangana: 13-month-old dies after snack gets stuck in throat

A puss formation in his throat obstructed the windpipe, following which he fell unconscious due to breathing difficulty.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Rajanna Sircilla, a 13-month-old boy died of suffocation after a snack he was consuming got stuck in his throat on Monday.

The toddler, Kranti Kumar was left with a few pieces of punugulu (a traditional deep-fried snack from Andhra Pradesh) while his mother was engaged in her household chores.

According to the police, Kranti suffocated while consuming the snack following which he was rushed to hospital.

A puss formation in his throat obstructed the windpipe, following which he fell unconscious due to breathing difficulty. However, he died before being rushed to the hospital.

Natives of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district, Kranti’s parents Maruthi and Kavitha had migrated to Mustabad two years ago and were working as daily wage labourers.

Police have registered a case and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

