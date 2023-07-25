Video: Narrow escape for man as lightning hits road in Hyderabad’s Attapur

Hyderabad: In a scary video that surfaced on Twitter, a man narrowly escaped a lightning strike amid incessant rains in Rajendra Nagar’s Attapur area.

The lightning strike was captured on CCTV on an empty street in the area, missing a man who crossed the road less than a second before the strike.

Incidents of lightning strikes started erupting after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday.

A Qutb Shahi-era mosque at Langer Houz was also struck by lightning on Monday evening while the rains damaged the minaret and electrical appliances.

The city saw nonstop rain on Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic congestion and flooding on several roads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for the city’s residents for July 26 and 27.