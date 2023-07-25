Video: Narrow escape for man as lightning hits road in Hyderabad’s Attapur

The lightning strike was captured on CCTV, missing a man who crossed the road less than a second before the strike.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 25th July 2023 11:46 am IST
Video: Narrow escape for man after lightning hits empty road
Narrow escape for man after lightning hits empty road (Screengrab: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a scary video that surfaced on Twitter, a man narrowly escaped a lightning strike amid incessant rains in Rajendra Nagar’s Attapur area.

BookMyMBBS

The lightning strike was captured on CCTV on an empty street in the area, missing a man who crossed the road less than a second before the strike.

Incidents of lightning strikes started erupting after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday.

MS Education Academy

A Qutb Shahi-era mosque at Langer Houz was also struck by lightning on Monday evening while the rains damaged the minaret and electrical appliances.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Lightning damages Qutb Shahi mosque minaret at Langer Houz

The city saw nonstop rain on Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic congestion and flooding on several roads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for the city’s residents for July 26 and 27.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 25th July 2023 11:46 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button