Girl falls into 45-feet deep well, rescued by Goa fire service

Panaji: Goa Fire Service personnel on Saturday rescued a 14-year-old girl, who fell into a well at Mapusa in North Goa.

An officer of the Mapusa Fire Service told IANS that they rushed to the site after receiving a call in the evening and the girl was rescued by firefighter Pravin Gaonkar.

“The 14-year-old girl, a native of Uttar Pradesh, presently resides in Mapusa. The well was around 45 feet deep,” the officer said, adding that the water level in the well was around 20 feet.

It is not clear yet as to how the girl fell into the well.

Published: 26th August 2023 9:48 pm IST
