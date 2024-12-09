Girl fatally set ablaze by harasser after rejecting advances in AP

In a heartbreaking and horrifying incident in Baireddynagar, Nandikotkur, Andhra Pradesh, a young girl lost her life after being set on fire by a boy who had been relentlessly harassing her in the name of love.

The boy, who also sustained critical burns during the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Harassment before the tragedy

The victim, an intermediate student from Samarlakota, Veldurthi Mandal, had been subjected to harassment by the accused, a fellow student from Kalugatla.

Despite repeatedly rejecting his advances, the boy continued to pursue her. Concerned for her safety, her parents sent her to live with her grandmother in Nandikotkur six months ago, hoping to shield her from further trouble. However, the harassment persisted.

Girl set ablaze

In the early hours of Sunday, the accused reportedly entered the girl’s house while she was asleep in the study room. He poured petrol over her and set her on fire. Tragically, the girl died on the spot, her cries for help alerting her family and neighbors.

During the attack, the boy also caught fire. As he attempted to flee, the girl’s family and local residents managed to apprehend him and immediately informed the authorities.

He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for stricter measures to address harassment and ensure the safety of women and girls across the country.