Girl student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An undergraduate student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Lallaguda on Thursday, October 9. Allegations of harassment by a man with the pretext of love have surfaced.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Moulikher A. She was pursuing her final year at the Railway Degree College in Tarnaka. Speaking to Siasat.com, Lalguda police inspector K Raghu Babu said, “This is a case of suspicious death. There is no evidence of harassment. No suicide note was found.”

He further said that the girl’s parents also don’t know the reason for the suicide. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

On October 5, a 17-year-old intermediate student died by suicide at his residence in Chatrinaka. The deceased, identified as P Akash Krishna, lived with his parents at Phoolbagh Chaman in Chatrinaka. According to the police, Akash went into his room late in the evening and did not come out for a long time. When his father, P Bala Krishna, tried to call him, there was no response.

Suspecting something was wrong, the father broke open the door and found Akash hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately alerted the police and emergency services.

Police, paramedics respond to distress call

Responding to the distress call, the police reached the spot and called a 108 ambulance. Paramedics examined the boy and declared him dead. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.