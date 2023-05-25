Girl Students of AMU get placement in Antal international

Aligarh: Antal International, one of the leading global recruitment organizations has selected 7 students of the Women’s College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to work as Research Associates and Consultants.

According to Saad Hameed, Training and Placement officer, AMU, the selected girl students from different courses of the University are: Neda Reyaz, Aleena khan, Huda Khan, Irtiza Farooq, Ilma Saleem, Deepanshi Agarwal and Gunisha.

A press releases from the University said, Prof Naima Khatoon, Principal Women’s College congratulated the selected candidates and appreciated the initiative taken jointly by TPO and Antal International to explore the talent of the girl students of the university.

The exclusive campus placement drive was organized by the Training & Placement office (General) and TPO Women’s College.