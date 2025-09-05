Girls injured after asbestos sheet falls at school in Hyderabad’s Kalapather

Hyderabad: Six girls were injured when an asbestos sheet fell on them at a school in Kalapather on Thursday, September 4.

The incident happened at Government High School Basharathnagar situated at Kalapather.

What triggered the incident

According to the education department officials, some persons staying on the higher floors of a building adjacent to the school had thrown trash packets on the school roof.

The asbestos sheet broke and fell on the students, leading to injuries to six girls who were sitting in the classroom.

Hyderabad school girls rushed to OGH

The school teachers rushed the students to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. After first aid, the students were sent home.

The school education department lodged a complaint with the Kalapather police station and an investigation is going on.

On coming to know about the incident, Mohd Mubeen, Bahadurpura MLA, visited the Osmania General Hospital and interacted with the injured students. He spoke to the doctors at the hospital and inquired about the condition of the students.