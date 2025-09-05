Amit Shah’s Hyderabad visit to attend Ganesh procession on Sept 6 cancelled

Hyderabad: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Hyderabad on September 6 for the Ganesh idols immersion procession has been cancelled.

Earlier, it was revealed that the union minister was going to attend the procession at the M.J. Market in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

Why was Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad Ganesh procession cancelled?

As per the reports, his visit to the city has been reportedly cancelled due to the upcoming Vice President election.

Shah has to participate in the party’s special campaign program with MPs.

Police gear up for event

Meanwhile, the police are getting ready for the processions scheduled to be taken out on Saturday, September 6.

For peace and security, policemen, along with the Rapid Action Force, have been deployed in the city.

Security would have been even tighter if Amit Shah’s plan to visit Hyderabad to attend the Ganesh procession had been implemented.

However, the police are extra vigilant at religious places in the city. Heavy security forces have been deployed at prominent mosques and temples.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has also imposed restrictions on bars including those attached to restaurants in the city.

As per the notification issued by the Hyderabad Commissioner, wine or toddy shops and bars including those attached to restaurants in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed for 36 hours.

The Commissioner has called for strict vigilance to be maintained to prevent crimes by anti-social elements, as well as incidents of pickpocketing, eve-teasing, and chain snatching.