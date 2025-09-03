Schools in Hyderabad gear up for long weekend due to holidays

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad are gearing up for the long weekend due to holidays in view of Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan on Friday and Saturday respectively.

After the long weekend, the schools are going to conduct FA II exams.

No Milad-un-Nabi processions on Friday

Although Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on Friday, no processions are scheduled to be taken out on the day.

Earlier, it was decided to take out processions on September 14. The decision was taken in view of the Ganesh Visarjan processions taking place in the city.

On the other hand, most of the Ganesh Visarjan processions will be taken out on Saturday, September 6.

Dasara holidays for schools in Hyderabad

Later in the month, schools in the city will be closed for 13 days for Dasara vacation.

As per the schedule released by the School Education Department, the holidays are from September 21 to October 3. Regular classes will resume on October 4.

After reopening, the Summative Assessment-1 (SA-1) exams will be held from October 24 to 31, with results to be declared by November 6 after evaluation.