Give one day notice for power cuts: TGSPDCL MD

Officials have been asked to disseminate maintanance information through press releases and SMS to consumers’ mobile phones.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th June 2025 8:25 pm IST
TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Farooqui
Musharraf Farooqui

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) managing director Musharraf Farooqui on Friday, June 20, asked the staff to give a day’s notice to people for maintenance work.

Farooqui further said that consumers must be notified in advance about power supply line clearances (interruptions) for network maintenance and repairs. He noted that the lack of such communication has been causing inconvenience to consumers.

Addressing a teleconference with chief engineers and superintending engineers on Thursday morning, he emphasised the need to focus on ensuring maintenance schedule information reaches consumers effectively.

MS Creative School

He mentioned that repairs are being undertaken to provide a quality, uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the rainy season. Officials have been asked to disseminate maintenance information through press releases and SMS to consumers’ mobile phones.

Additionally, announcements should be made via auto or bike-mounted staff using loudspeakers (tom-tom) in slums and colonies. The managing director said that maintenance information must be shared in dedicated WhatsApp groups formed with members of gated communities, residential welfare associations, and apartment associations.

Chief engineers and superintending engineers were directed to review and inspect the maintenance schedules within their jurisdictions.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

They were also instructed to ensure that staff strictly adhere to safety measures during operations. Repairs must be completed as per the schedule, and strict adherence to the timeline is mandatory.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th June 2025 8:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button