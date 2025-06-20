Give one day notice for power cuts: TGSPDCL MD

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) managing director Musharraf Farooqui on Friday, June 20, asked the staff to give a day’s notice to people for maintenance work.

Farooqui further said that consumers must be notified in advance about power supply line clearances (interruptions) for network maintenance and repairs. He noted that the lack of such communication has been causing inconvenience to consumers.

Addressing a teleconference with chief engineers and superintending engineers on Thursday morning, he emphasised the need to focus on ensuring maintenance schedule information reaches consumers effectively.

He mentioned that repairs are being undertaken to provide a quality, uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the rainy season. Officials have been asked to disseminate maintenance information through press releases and SMS to consumers’ mobile phones.

Additionally, announcements should be made via auto or bike-mounted staff using loudspeakers (tom-tom) in slums and colonies. The managing director said that maintenance information must be shared in dedicated WhatsApp groups formed with members of gated communities, residential welfare associations, and apartment associations.

Chief engineers and superintending engineers were directed to review and inspect the maintenance schedules within their jurisdictions.

They were also instructed to ensure that staff strictly adhere to safety measures during operations. Repairs must be completed as per the schedule, and strict adherence to the timeline is mandatory.