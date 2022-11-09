‘Give us Kohli, take the trophy’: Pakistani man treats Hyderabadi family to biryani

A Hyderabadi family was given a ride and a biryani feast by a Pakistani man named Tahir Khan, a video of which surfaced on social media. The Hyderabadi family travelled to Islamabad to watch their daughter compete in an international tennis tournament.

Tahir insisted that they come to his office and have lunch with him after learning that the individuals belonged to India. In the video, we see the family having some Hyderabadi biryani with Tahir and talking about their travels to neighbouring Pakistani.

The host can also be heard cracking jokes like “Give us Virat Kohli, you may take the trophy,” referring to the ongoing T20 World Cup Championship.

The young woman who had her tennis match remarked that she had not anticipated such a warm welcome and that she cherished Pakistan’s kind hospitality. On Twitter, the video shared by @iihtishamm received over 310.8k views, with many users praising the friendliness that people of the two nations have.