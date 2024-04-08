Giving Zakat Al-Fitr in cash is not permissible: Saudi Grand Mufti

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, confirmed that giving Zakat Al-Fitr in money is not permissible, and should be given in the form of food.

Al-Sheikh explained this as “contrary to the Sunnah of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, and the Rightly Guided Caliphs, who used to remove it from food,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Zakat Al-Fitr is to be given from the foodstuff of humans, such as wheat, rice, raisins, and the like. It is obligatory for a Muslim in the place where the sunset of the last day of Ramzan is witnessed, and it can be given a day or two before Eid,” the Grand Mufti said.

He advised that Zakat Al-Fitr can be distributed from the 28th or 29th of Ramzan and must be delivered directly to the needy or through a designated representative.

He highlighted that Zakat Al-Fitr is mandated for every Muslim, regardless of age, gender, or status, and is to be given as one saa’ (a traditional Islamic unit of volume) of food.

The fatwa sparked controversy due to its contradiction by several scholars who permitted this and the forced sale of in-kind zakat by some impoverished individuals for financial support.

The Egyptian Fatwa House has approved the payment of Zakat Al-Fitr in money, as it is more effective in benefiting the poor and meeting their needs.

What is Zakat Al-Fitr?

Zakat Al-Fitr, or fitrana, is a charitable food donation required before Eid prayer and Ramzan’s end, in gratitude to Allah.

Fitrana is mandatory for all household members, regardless of age or status, to be provided to those in need before Eid prayer.