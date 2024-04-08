Watch: Saudi Crown Prince hosts Iftar for Pakistan’s PM

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman hosted an Iftar gathering for Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.
The event was held in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and both officials had iftar with the Kingdom’s Crown Prince on Sunday evening, April 7, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Watch the video here
Prince Salman and Shehbaz discussed the relationship between the Kingdom and Pakistan, cooperation, development strategies, and regional and international developments.
After the Iftar, Prince Salman, along with Shehbaz and Bahrain Prince Hamad Al-Khalif performed Isha and Taraweeh prayers and attended the completion of the Quran recitation on the 29th night of Ramzan in the Grand Mosque.
The Pakistan and Bahrain officials can be seen wearing ihram, the garments worn to perform Umrah.
PM Shehbaz arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit from Saturday, April 6 to Monday, April 8.