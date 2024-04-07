Over 2.5 million worshippers attend completion of Quran recitation at Grand Mosque

An estimated more than 2.5 million worshippers, including Umrah pilgrims and visitors, attended the completion of a Quran recitation (Khatam Al Quran) on Sunday, the 29th night of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Th 29th night of Ramzan is the last of the odd-numbered nights, in which Laylat Al Qadr or the Night of Power is investigated.
Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, led the prayers at the Grand Mosque.
Leading the prayers, Sheikh Al-Sudais supplicated to Allah Almighty to forgive all Muslims on this blessed night and to save them from the fire of hell.
He prayed for the protection of the Kingdom, its leaders and all Muslim countries from all harm, and the provision of security, safety and stability for them.
He also prayed for the victory of our brothers in Palestine.
At the same time, millions of worshippers flocked to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah from all across the world to attend the holy night.
Since early Sunday morning, worshippers filled the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, all floors, squares, and courtyards, as well as the surrounding streets and roads.