Saudi Arabia: Umrah pilgrims advised to wear face masks

The advisory comes as Umrah season reaches its peak during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 5:04 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Umrah pilgrims advised to wear face masks
Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised pilgrims to wear face masks while performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The advisory comes as Umrah season reaches its peak during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

Also Read
Over 2.5M worshippers pray at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

Taking to X on Friday, April 5, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah shared a video clip and captioned it saying, “It’s imperative to wear a mask during Umrah to protect yourself and others from respiratory illnesses.”

MS Education Academy

In a video clip, the ministry advised pilgrims to wear masks in order to promote safety for themselves.

Ramzan is a holy month where Muslim worshippers, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, gather at the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2024 5:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button