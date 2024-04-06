Saudi Arabia: Umrah pilgrims advised to wear face masks

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has advised pilgrims to wear face masks while performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The advisory comes as Umrah season reaches its peak during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

Taking to X on Friday, April 5, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah shared a video clip and captioned it saying, “It’s imperative to wear a mask during Umrah to protect yourself and others from respiratory illnesses.”

In a video clip, the ministry advised pilgrims to wear masks in order to promote safety for themselves.

It's imperative to wear a mask during Umrah to protect yourself and others from respiratory illnesses.

Ramzan is a holy month where Muslim worshippers, both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, gather at the Grand Mosque for Umrah and prayers.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.