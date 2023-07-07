Gladiators of the mind: T-Innovation summit showcases science, innovation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The second edition of T-hub’s highly anticipated event, the T-Innovation Summit, took place on July 6. Aptly titled “Gladiators of the Mind,” the program brought together three remarkable figures in the field of science: Paleoanthropologist Louise Leakey from Kenya, Neuroscientist Anil Seth from the United Kingdom, and Mathematician Sir Marcus du Sautoy, also from the UK. This captivating evening was dedicated to exploring groundbreaking ideas and fostering innovation.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) in the Telangana government.

K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development in the Telangana government, graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered a thought-provoking keynote address.

KTR, emphasized the boundless potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the ever-evolving scientific revolutions taking place. Reflecting on the inception of his vision, he shared that “on the very next day of Telangan formation i.e., June 2, 2014, a brainstorming session was conducted to strategize how to transform Hyderabad into the premier hub for innovation. Today, Hyderabad stands as a testament to that vision’s success.”

KTR showcased the remarkable achievements of the Telangana state government in the IT sector. He highlighted that IT exports have surged from 56,000 crores to an impressive 2.41 lakh crores. Telangana now contributes to 31 percent of the country’s IT exports, surpassing the national average of 9 percent.

Louise Leakey, a distinguished Paleoanthropologist from Kenya, enlightened the audience with her talk on “The Innovative Ape.” Drawing from her family’s extensive contributions to our understanding of human evolution, Louise shared captivating insights into how humans defied odds and evolved. She showcased the parallels between evolution and contemporary innovation, providing valuable lessons from our species’ history.

Anil Seth, a renowned Neuroscientist from the United Kingdom, took the stage to speak about “The Plastic Brain – Do we know how we know?” He challenged our conventional understanding of what it means to be human and explored the boundaries of consciousness, particularly in the face of artificial intelligence. Seth urged attendees to contemplate the limits of human innovation.

Sir Marcus du Sautoy, a distinguished Mathematician from the UK, delved into “The Language of Invention – How math underlies all creativity.” As an esteemed professor and advocate for public understanding of science, Marcus showcased how mathematics serves as a universal code, underpinning creativity in various domains such as science, technology, music, art, and design. He also shed light on the future of AI and machine creativity.

The event concluded with a mesmerizing performance by Dastango (Story teller) Mahmood Farooqui, who presented “Dastan-e-Karn az Mahabharata.” Farooqui’s revival of the centuries old Urdu oral storytelling tradition, known as Dastangoi, demonstrated the power of this art form and challenged stereotypes. His profound knowledge as a historian, exceptional oratory skills, and mastery of Urdu enthralled the audience.

During the event, KTR and his team launched Innovate Telangana, an initiative aimed at supporting and nurturing startups statewide. Through grants, incubation, and comprehensive support, Innovate Telangana aims to empower startups and foster their growth.

The program will span across 33 districts over 120 days, featuring five pitching clusters: Sircilla, Nirmal, Warangal, Medchal, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Around 800 startups are expected to participate, presenting cutting-edge solutions to address regional, national, and global challenges.

C. Malla Reddy, Minister of Labour and Employment, Telangana, infused enthusiasm with his own story from selling milk to running world class institutions across Telangana and holding cabinet berth at the Innovation Summit.

Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub, concluded the summit by expressing gratitude to all attendees.