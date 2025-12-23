Glass floors to gym, a look inside Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van

Hyderabad: On a busy film set, a vanity van is more than just a waiting area. It is a private space where actors rest, rehearse, change costumes, and prepare mentally between long shooting hours. Over time, these vans have evolved into comfortable and personalised workspaces.

In a recent podcast with Masoom Minawala, interior designer Vinita Chaitanya shared rare details about designing vanity vans for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanity Van

Among them, Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van stands out as one of the most luxurious on Indian film sets. The actor’s love for automobiles extends beyond cars, and his vanity van proves it. Priced at around Rs 4 crore, the van costs more than a house in many parts of Mumbai and Delhi.

The vanity van is a highly customised Volvo BR9, often referred to as Zion Wheels within film circles. One of its most eye-catching features is its fully glass floor, which is backlit to create a sleek and modern look. The roof is finished with wooden panels, adding warmth to the interiors.

Vinita said that while Deepika had specific needs, Shah Rukh Khan’s van was designed for comfort and functionality. “His van was fabulous it even had a little gym inside. He’s such a cool guy,” she said.

Every feature inside the van can be controlled through an iPad. It includes a pantry section, a wardrobe area, a special makeup chair, and a separate toilet cubicle. The van also has an inbuilt shower, which actor Swara Bhaskar once said is as spacious as a 1BHK.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra revealed that the van also has an electric moving chair that travels across the space at the push of a button. The van is fitted with advanced technology, including a large flat screen TV from Bose.

Deepika Padukone’s Vanity Vans

Vinita revealed that she has worked with Deepika Padukone for several years, designing both her homes and her vanity vans. According to her, Deepika owns two vans, each meant for a different purpose.

The smaller van is used for short outdoor shoots, while the larger one is meant for long studio schedules. Vinita explained that Deepika was very clear about what she wanted and approached the design with the same seriousness as her home interiors. The process also helped the designer understand how actors truly use these mobile spaces during shoots.