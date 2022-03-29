Glimpses of Du Ba Du program for  handicapped boys, girls

Hyderabad: The third edition of the Du Ba Du Matri program for dumb, deaf, blind, and handicap boys and girls was organized in cooperation with Siasat, Millat fund, and Ideal Information Centre for Disabled- IICD on Sunday at the IICD office opposite Muslim Maternity and General Hospital Azampura, Chaderghat.

A large number of parents of the physically challenged boys and girls reached the program venue at Ideal School.

The Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Maulana Hamed Mohammed Khan, Amir Jamaat e Islami Hind for Telangana and Odisha, and Hafiz Rishadh Uddin the Chairman IICD were the Guests of Honor.

Special Du Ba Du program for handicapped boys, girls

Zaheerudin Ali Khan praised the excellence of physically challenged boys and girls in the field of education and technology. He especially commended the achievement of Altaf Ahmed, a physically challenged boy, for completing his engineering degree from Deccan college of engineering.

Maulana Hamid Mohammad Khan commended the efforts of IICD in helping these boys and girls to bring out their best in the field of education.

Special Du Ba Du program for handicapped boys, girls

Some mothers who joined this program along with the bio-data of their boys and girls were happy with the achievement of their sons and daughters. They had mixed feelings of happiness and sadness due to the physical status of their boys and girls.

Waliullah Harazi from Mehboob Nagar attended the program in connection with his physically challenged sister who is highly educated. He praised the initiative of IICD and Siasat in arranging this program.

Special Du Ba Du program for handicapped boys, girls

The IIDC fulfills the needs of the physically challenged children and they have facilities for physio-therapy and their personality development.