Glitches on Telangana traffic e-challan website leave people struggling

Hyderabad: People in Telangana are facing challenges while making payments on the Telangana traffic e-challan website due to technical glitches.

Previously, users encountered a message stating, “Oops! Something went wrong… We seem to be having some technical difficulties. Hang tight.”

While this message no longer appears, the website fails to display either the challan or the message “no pending challan.”

Another issue on Telangana traffic e-challan website

Another issue on the traffic e-challan website is related to payment confirmation. Even after successfully making a payment, the website continues to display pending challans.

@HYDTP @RCKTRAFFIC I had paid E challan on https://t.co/nXoECOHYhs using QR code generated @Razorpay then completed payment & got confirmation, still not received receipt from TS traffic police and not updated in records for Vehicle. @PhonePe pic.twitter.com/YuZMNk8k7T — Hari krishna Dandla (@Harikrishna_DHK) January 1, 2024

@CYBTRAFFIC @HYDTP

I have paid my traffic challan through Paytm UPI 3days ago but that payment still not got reflected money debited but that challan is still showing in e-challan please help me with this

Bike registration number -TS10EU0711@CYBTRAFFIC @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/cl4seLOE6s — Sandeep Chowdary (@Sandeep62175992) December 31, 2023

When netizens raised this issue of glitches on Telangana traffic e-challan website on social media, the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official handle suggested contacting the helpdesk via email, contact number, or WhatsApp.

Sir/Ma'am, if you're paid challan amount and it's still persists, then feel free to contact through

📧 echallanhelpdesk.hyd@gmail.com

📞 040-27852721

WhatsApp: 8712661690



and share

1) Transaction ID

2) Vehicle Number

3) Date of Payment

4) Mode of Payment details



Thanks 😊 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) December 27, 2023

As the deadline for the discount on traffic challans which is January 10 is approaching, people are anxious over the glitches on the Telangana traffic e-challan website.

Earlier, category-wise discounts were announced on traffic challans. They are as follows:

For two-wheelers and autos, paying 20 percent of the challan will waive the remaining 80 percent.

For push carts and petty vendors (39b cases), paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.

For light motor vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, paying 40 percent will waive the remaining 60 percent.

For Road Transport Corporation (RTC) drivers, paying 10 percent of the traffic challan will waive the remaining 90 percent.

Despite being prepared to clear pending traffic challans during the discount period, the technical glitches on the e-challan website pose challenges for users.