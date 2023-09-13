Global Cancer awareness run in Hyderabad on October 8

Funds for cancer patients belonging to unprivileged communities will also be raised through the run.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th September 2023 1:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the annual Global Grace Cancer Run-2023, to spread awareness of cancer will be organised at Gachibowli Stadium on October 8.

Funds for cancer patients belonging to unprivileged communities will also be raised through the run. This will help them to diagnose cancer at an early stage.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday unveiled the special tee shirt associated with this year’s cancer run, with the theme ‘Be Light’.

Founder of GRACE (Global Research And Cancer Education) Foundation, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli said, “Over one lakh people from 130 plus countries are expected to participate in the awareness run.”

The global run sponsored by Quambiant Developers and co-sponsored by Microsoft, Providence, NMDC, Movers.com, Pi Health and Smart IMS, has been categorised into 5K, 10K, and 21.1K.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th September 2023 1:00 pm IST
