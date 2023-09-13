Global Cancer awareness run in Hyderabad on October 8

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of the annual Global Grace Cancer Run-2023, to spread awareness of cancer will be organised at Gachibowli Stadium on October 8.

Funds for cancer patients belonging to unprivileged communities will also be raised through the run. This will help them to diagnose cancer at an early stage.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday unveiled the special tee shirt associated with this year’s cancer run, with the theme ‘Be Light’.

Launched the T-Shirt for the World's largest cancer awareness Run "Global Grace Cancer Run-2023," a global movement uniting 130 countries to raise cancer awareness and support underprivileged communities. Join us on October 8th at Gachibowli Stadium to fight against cancer. pic.twitter.com/uzK265EhSR — STEPHEN RAVEENDRA, IPS (@CPCyberabad) September 13, 2023

Founder of GRACE (Global Research And Cancer Education) Foundation, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli said, “Over one lakh people from 130 plus countries are expected to participate in the awareness run.”

The global run sponsored by Quambiant Developers and co-sponsored by Microsoft, Providence, NMDC, Movers.com, Pi Health and Smart IMS, has been categorised into 5K, 10K, and 21.1K.